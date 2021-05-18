Unable to pay rent? New Winnebago-Boone relief program to help renters impacted by COVID pandemic

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago and Boone County renters can apply for relief thanks to a new COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The $680,000 in funding from the U.S. Treasury Department was made available through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18th, residents who are unable to pay rent can apply for rent and utility relief.

In order to receive financial assistance, tenants must meet all of the following:

Household is behind on rent for at least 30 days

Household lives in Boone/Winnebago County

Household’s total gross income cannot exceed 80% Area Median Income for location

Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly — or indirectly — due to the pandemic. Examples include : Being laid off Place of employment has closed Reduction in hours of work Loss of spousal/child support Inability to find work due to COVID-19 Having to stay home with children due to closure of day care/school Unable to participate in previous employment due to the workplace’s high risk of severe illness from COVID-19



To apply, visit the application site at: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-CommunityActionBooneandWinnebagoCountyIL/Participant