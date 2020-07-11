Understanding the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With high temperatures trending, doctors say that those spending time outside should know the signs that they are getting overheated and need to cool off.

Experts say it’s important to not only recognize the risk factors and symptoms of heat-related illness and injury–but what to do if you start exhibiting them as well.

First, people should understand the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Heat strokes can be deadly. The symptoms inlcude headaches, a rapid pulse, and a loss of consciousness.

Heat exhaustion is the less serous of the two and results from activity out in the sun.

“You’ll see it a lot more surrounding people participating in high risk activities: people who play sports, so think high school kids who are otherwise healthy, but they’re doing two-a-day football practices or they’re playing baseball out in the summer. They are certainly at higher risk for heat exhaustion,” explained Dr. John Rinker of OSF HealthCare.

Dr. Rinker says those experiencing heat exhaustion should get to a cooler spot, drink water, and take a cool shower if possible.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

