MIDDLETON, Wis. (WTVO) — A customer who was unhappy with her car returned to a Wisconsin car dealership and killed an employee there on Monday, police said.

According to News 3 Now, police were summoned to MSI Auto Sales for a disturbance taking place around 1:30 p.m.

Employees said they argued with the 23-year-old Jakira Anderson for an hour before asking her to leave, and then she shot the male employee.

“She had gone there to discuss a prior vehicle purchase that she wasn’t happy with,” Middleton Police Capt. Travis Kakuske said. “During that discussion, some kind of altercation occurred; she produced a firearm and unfortunately shot her victim.”

The victim, a member of Madison’s Gambian community, died.

Police located Anderson at a family member’s home around 3:30 p.m. and arrested her. She faces a charge of first-degree murder.