Union Dairy opens doors for the season

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the Stateline’s favorite ice cream stops, Union Dairy, opened its doors for the season on Sunday.

The sunshine had people flocking to fill their sweet tooth cravings. Ice cream lovers traveled far and wide for their sweet treats, enjoying another one of the 106 years it has been in business.

One family made the trip all the way from Loves Park.

“I didn’t know we were coming here. My daughter said, ‘let’s go for a ride today.’ And this is where she brought me,” Linda Gunderson explained. “A very good surprise!”

The famous ice cream stop is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Mondays.

