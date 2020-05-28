Unique design feature allows one Rockford restaurant to have indoor dining

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People sitting down to eat at Rockford’s Alchemy restaurant will be able to sit inside… so long as the building’s garage doors remain open.

The Winnebago County Health Department gave Alchemy owners the stamp of approval, saying the design permits as much airflow as being outside.

Owner Al Castrogiovanni says the garage doors will come in handy if the weather turns bad.

“We have screens that come down with, unless it’s coming this way, we don’t want it to affect patrons that are here, but it’s a huge step in the great direction of being open and getting to enjoy our atmosphere inside a restaurant that’s safe to be in,” he said.

Alchemy also has outdoor seating.

Castrogiovanni recommends customers make a reservation, but walk-ins are welcome.

