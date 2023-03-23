CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — United Airlines has announced plans to launch the first air taxi service to O’Hare airport.

United has partnered with startup Archer Aviation to offer the air taxi service.

The small, rechargeable electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft would leave from Vertiport Chicago, a facility located three miles west of the Loop.

The ride to O’Hare would take just 10 minutes, far less than a usual trip from downtown Chicago, which can take up to an hour.

The vehicle can transport four passengers, luggage and a pilot, and can travel 100 miles.

United said the air taxi service should be available in 2025.

United previously announced its intentions to go 100% carbon free by 2050 and has also partnered with Heart Aerospace to develop an electric 19-seat passenger aircraft capable of flying 250 miles by the end of the decade.