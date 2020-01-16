University of Illinois administrators hike tuition

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — University of Illinois administrators have voted to raise tuition costs for in-state freshmen for the first time in six years.
Freshmen entering the university for the 2020-21 academic year will pay 1.8% more to attend the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses, and 1% more to attend the Springfield campus.
The university says the tuition hike will strengthen efforts to attract and retain faculty across the University of Illinois system in response to record-high enrollment.
Trustees also extended University President Tim Killeen’s contract to July 2024, and approved a salary increase.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.