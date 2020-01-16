University of Illinois administrators hike tuition

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — University of Illinois administrators have voted to raise tuition costs for in-state freshmen for the first time in six years.

Freshmen entering the university for the 2020-21 academic year will pay 1.8% more to attend the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses, and 1% more to attend the Springfield campus.

The university says the tuition hike will strengthen efforts to attract and retain faculty across the University of Illinois system in response to record-high enrollment.

Trustees also extended University President Tim Killeen’s contract to July 2024, and approved a salary increase.

