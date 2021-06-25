University of Illinois named ‘Purple Heart University’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The University of Illinois is known worldwide for many different things, and now it will be also known as a “Purple Heart University.”

To have that title, a university must go above and beyond in helping wounded veterans transition out of their time in the military.

The U of I Chez Veterans Center does that, providing a network of support for veterans who are pursuing higher education and careers.

There are only a few dozen Purple Heart Universities in the country, and U of I is now the first in Illinois.

Retired Sergeant Garrett Anderson explained, “We do many things. We do internships, mentoring, coaching, academic coaching, life coaching. We’re a one stop shop for that kind of transition. They don’t have to go all over campus to find this. We always like to think of our veterans as fingerprints. We cater our services to the veterans, not the veterans to the services.”

Anderson was wounded while serving in the military and now works at U of I.