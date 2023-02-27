Update 1 p.m.

Several more viewers submitted to WCIA video footage of the tornadoes that touched down in Champaign County Monday morning. The additional footage can be viewed at the top of this article.

Update 10:45 a.m.

The storms have moved out of Champaign and Urbana, but northeastern Champaign County and northern Vermilion County remain under a severe thunderstorm warning. The storm is moving in a northeastern direction.

Viewer John Wolbrecht sent video to WCIA showing one of the tornadoes that touched down in Champaign County.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County saw two tornadoes touch down this morning and our Weather Team was live to cover the tornadic activity.

This is a developing story, we will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day, but here is a list of what we have seen so far this morning.

At 8:48 a.m. a confirmed tornado touched down about 2 miles west of Champaign, off of Staley Road near Carver Lane.

Bloomington Road, near I-57 and I-74 Monday morning

The funnel cloud was caught by our Sky Cam after the tornado lifted soon after, but a Tornado Warning was issued for areas north of Champaign immediately following.

Around 9 a.m. a second tornado was spotted, 5 miles north of Urbana, and a viewer shared this picture with WCIA.

Below are images we received from viewers of the two tornadoes in Champaign County this morning.