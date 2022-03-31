WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The United States has added an X gender option on U.S. passports, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Thursday.

“The Department is setting a precedent as the first federal government agency to offer the X gender marker on an identity document. When we announced in June that we had begun this work, we referred to the addition of a third gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming individuals,” the Department of State said in a news release.

“The gender you select does not need to match the gender on your supporting documentation such as a birth certificate, previous passport, or state ID,” the State Department said.

Blinken said it settled on the X gender marker after interviewing a “demographically diverse group of individuals, including many members of the LGBTQI+ community, and represents “unspecified or another gender identity.”

The department also acknowledged that many countries do not legally recognize same-sex marriage, and legal protections can vary from country to country. “Approximately seventy countries consider consensual same-sex sexual relations a crime, sometimes carrying severe punishment,” it said on its website.