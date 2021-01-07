US Capitol Police say reports of officer death not accurate

Police stand as supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Reuters) — U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement on Thursday that media reports that an officer had died after the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump were inaccurate.

The agency said that several officers were injured and some hospitalized after the unrest Wednesday, but that no officers had died as a result.

Outlets are reporting the officer is on life support and they are waiting for their family before removing them.

NewsNation reported earlier the officer had died after multiple sources confirmed their death; we apologize for that inaccurate report.

