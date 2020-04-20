US Cellular donates $5,000 to Rockford Boys & Girls Club COVID-19 relief fund

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – On Monday, U.S. Cellular announced a $5,000 donation to Rockford’s Boys & Girls Club COVID-19 Relief fund. The donation is part of a $325,000 donation to clubs across the country and $45,000 in Illinois.

Officials say the funds will be disbursed directly to more than 50 Clubs in U.S. Cellular’s service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas.

“Boys & Girls Clubs have always been a pillar in the neighborhoods they serve, but this pandemic has shined a light on just how much impact their programming and services have on kids, families and communities,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for U.S. Cellular. “As local Club leaders are doing whatever it takes to care for our youth, we want to do our part to ensure that they have the resources to provide these critical services while staying safe and healthy.”

For more information on U.S. Cellular’s response to COVID-19, including how it is taking care of customers and associates, click here.

