BOSTON, Mass. (WTVO) — Researchers with Boston University are saying reports that they created a more lethal COVID variant are “false and inaccurate.”

According to the Boston Herald, researchers combined the omicron variant spike protein with the original Wuhan virus in an effort to “help fight against future pandemics.”

In a research paper, the scientific team said “In…mice, while Omicron causes mild, non-fatal infection, the Omicron S-carrying virus inflicts severe disease with a mortality rate of 80 percent,” they wrote

Professor Shmuel Shapira, a leading scientist in the Israeli Government, said: “This should be totally forbidden, it’s playing with fire.”

“First, this research is not gain-of-function research, meaning it did not amplify the (original) virus strain or make it more dangerous,” BU said.

“In fact, this research made the virus replicate less dangerous,” it added.

Lead researcher Moshan Saeed said the study showed that it is not the spike protein that “dries Omicron pathogenicity, but instead other viral proteins.”

COVID-19 is believed to have originated in a “wet market” in Wuhan China, but there is some speculation that it originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.