US Postal Service is helping residents stay home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) The US Postal Service says you won’t have to leace your home to use their products or services.



In an effort to maintain social distancing, the organization is making it convient for people to order stamps through their computer.



The organization is also accommodating to those who don’t have a computer saying they can call their local post office to get stamps delivered.



People can also schedule for a package to be picked up from your home. Those services are free.

For more information you can find that on http://www.usps.com