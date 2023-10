(WTVO) — The United States Postal Service is making a change to its “change of address” policy to cut down on identity fraud.

The new policy requires a customer to have their identity verified when submitting a request to have mail forwarded to a new address.

The old policy required residents to submit a “change of address” form at the nearest post office or online; the new policy will require homeowners to verify their identity via a QR code sent to their email.