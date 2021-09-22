US Space Force unveils sci-fi inspired uniforms

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The United States Space Force unveiled new prototype uniforms on Tuesday, which drew comparisons to those in “Battlestar Galactica” or “Star Trek,” according to The Hill.

The uniform includes a navy coat with six buttons running up the right hand side, and gray pants. They were revealed at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland.

Today, @SpaceForceCSO Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype a modern, distinctive, professional uniform during the @AirForceAssoc's #ASC21. pic.twitter.com/tnDJnMkCMo — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) September 21, 2021

The Space Force is the sixth branch of the U.S. military.

Twitter users were quick to point out similarities in the uniforms to those worn in both “Star Trek” and “Battlestar Galactica”.

So you're really gonna make the Space Force uniforms look like Battlestar Galactica huh? pic.twitter.com/PQXlK1Mt2t — Undoomed (@Undoomed) September 21, 2021

The US Space Force called the dress uniforms “modern, distinctive,” and “professional” in a tweet.

Former President Donald Trump established the US Space Force in 2019. Members of the US Space Force will be known as Guardians, according to former Vice President Mike Pence.