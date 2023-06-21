Unhappy girl with sad face expression while sitting in classroom during lesson together with copy space left, generative ai image.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — Basic math and reading tests are a challenge for American middle school students, as scores continue to decline after all-time lows were recorded last fall.

According to a new report card from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the average 13-year-old’s math scores decreased by nine points and 4 points in reading.

The 13-year-olds scored an average of 256 out of 500 in reading, and 271 out of 500 in math, down from average scores of 260 in reading and 280 in math three years ago.

“The latest data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress is further evidence of what the Biden-Harris administration recognized from Day One: that the pandemic would have a devastating impact on students’ learning across the country and that it would take years of effort and investment to reverse the damage as well as address the 11-year decline that preceded it,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.

The Nation’s Report Card shows the nation’s students have been struggling with basic math and reading skills even before COVID-19 era pandemic remote classes. The students who took the exam last fall were 10 years old when the pandemic began.

“The bottom line — these results show that there are troubling gaps in the basic skills of these students,” said Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics. “This is a huge-scale challenge that faces the nation.”

In May, NAEP scores showed low marks in civics and US History.

The NAEP says students have been experiencing a decline in exams for months.

In math, students’ scores have declined in all regions of the country — urban, rural, suburban —with American Indian/Native and Black students experiencing the most significant declines, down 20 and 13 points, respectively.

Both male and female students experienced declines on reading exams, with students who reported reading “for fun” dropping to an all-time low in 2023, at 14%.

Chronic absenteeism continues to plague American schools. Students who missed five or more days a month doubled since 2020.