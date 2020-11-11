‘I did not recant my statement’: USPS employee who claimed mail-in ballot tampering in PA releases statement on alleged allegations recant

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ERIE, Pa. (WBTW) — A United States Postal Service worker who made claims of mail-in ballot tampering in Pennsylvania — which Senator Lindsey Graham called for investigation into — was thought to have recanted his allegations Monday. However, he has since released a statement saying otherwise.

The USPS employee, identified as Richard Hopkins, signed a sworn affidavit alleging ballot tampering and fraud. In the affidavit, the postal worker alleged that postal supervisory officials hatched a plan to backdate ballots mailed after the election.

In a Twitter post by the Oversight Committee, it was announced that Hopkins had recanted his statement. However, in a post of his own, Hopkins said he never recanted.

BREAKING NEWS: Erie, Pa. #USPS whistleblower completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to IG.



THREAD: — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

The Oversight Committee said Hopkins, who was interviewed by investigators Friday and Monday, recanted the allegations without saying why he signed a false affidavit.

Postal worker admits fabricating allegations of ballot tampering, officials say https://t.co/0NdTUlvIIp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 10, 2020

However, in a video released by Hopkins, he said the Washington Post released an article saying he recanted his statement when he claims he never did.

“I am at this moment looking at an article written by The Washington Post,” Hopkins said in the video. “It says that I fabricated the allegations of ballot tampering. I am here to say that I did not recant my statements. That did not happen. That is not what happened.”

USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins: “I DID NOT RECANT”@shawnboburg and @jacobbogage have been played by the same federal agents on the audio ‘coercing,’ ‘scaring’ the whistleblower to water down allegations. As reporters, they are REQUIRED to include Richard’s denial. REQUIRED pic.twitter.com/8Rj5yWSljz — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

Lindsey Graham received a copy of Hopkin’s affidavit and called for an investigation into the matter.

Graham’s statement read, in part:

“I will be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims. I’ll also be in contact with the Postmaster General, requesting he to look into these allegations, ones that may follow, and help secure the testimony of Mr. Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins is entitled to all whistleblower protections, and I will ensure they extend to other postal workers who may come forward with claims of irregulates, misconduct, fraud, etc.”

Lindsey Graham’s office had not responded to requests for comment as of Tuesday evening.

A GoFundMe created for Hopkins that garnered more than $100,000 in donations was taken down Tuesday.

Requests for comment were not returned by the USPS Officer of the Inspector General Tuesday evening. Attempts to contact Richard Hopkins were unsuccessful.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

