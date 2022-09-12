(WTVO) — An agreement was reached on Monday one day before UW Health nurses planned to go on strike.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said that mediation began last week and continued until Sunday, when all parties agreed on a solution. Neither the health system nor a representative for the nurses would say if either side made concessions over money or benefits, however.

They did say that the agreement sets forth a path to figure out if UW Health is able to recognize a union. That decision could take months.