ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —A vacant house is expected to be fully torn down on Tuesday morning on South Main Street after Rockford fire crews extinguish a blaze, causing side damage to another house next door.

Fire Chief Slade Berry says a driver called after passing by the scene around 1 a.m. Flames had fully engulfed the first floor and spread to the second. A contractor was requested to tear down the building once the fire was put out to make the area safer. Nobody was injured. Damages estimate to $15,000. Fire crews say the building had been vacant for years.

Traffic should be open both directions on S. Main Street by sunrise.