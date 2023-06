ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a vacant building to go up in flames.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to the scene at 512 Buckbee St. at 5:40 a.m. Saturday. The first crews arrived within three minutes and quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Damage is estimated at $5,000.