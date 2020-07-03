Vacationers skipping airports, hitting the roads for 4th of July travel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Fourth of July weekend is one of the most traveled times of the year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are skipping airports and hitting the road instead.

Vacationers say they’re excited to see friends and family for Independence Day, even if that means putting up with heavy holiday weekend traffic.

“This is the third day of a road trip that will last about 10 days,” said Casey Bosley, who, with her husband, have been driving from Colorado to Michigan.

They stopped at the Belvidere Oasis on I-90 to stretch their legs and have lunch on Friday.

“We brought our food and we’ll eat inside, at one of the tables. It seems pretty clean in there, and it’s cool,” Bosley said.

She says the highways have gotten more crowded with 4th of July inching closer.

Other travelers said they were surprised by the lack of traffic on Friday.

Lamar Shackerford and his family started in Madison, Wisconsin, and are headed to Merrillville, Indiana for an Independence Day barbecue.

“Maybe because it’s Friday, the day before [Independence Day], but so far, so good. We haven’t run into any traffic, but we haven’t gotten to Chicago yet, either. But so far, so good,” he said. “Luckily, we took two vehicles, so they’re riding with their brother in the minivan, and we’ve got the little ones in the car. So, we’re separated, so it’s been real peaceful. They complain in that car.”

According to GasBuddy.com, Rockford’s gas prices are down nearly sixty cents a gallon from this time last year.

“At first, during quarantine, it was really cheap. Like, ridiculously cheap. But now, it’s decent. For a road trip, it’s not beating up your pockets, as they say,” Shackerford said.

Shackerford says his family is taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s one of those weird things. You’ve got to have the masks and the hand sanitizer and be careful how you’re hugging people, but you’re around your family. You still want to keep those guidelines, to be safe,” he said.

The Illinois State Police said they will be increasing patrols this weekend and remind celebrants to have a designated driver if they choose to drink.

