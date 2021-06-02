Vaccinated Illinois residents can get a free alcoholic drink, under new law

A view of a beer glass, at the Dispensary pub in Liverpool, England, Monday Oct 12, 2020. The British government has carved England into three tiers of risk in a bid to slow the spread of a resurgent coronavirus. The northern city of Liverpool is in the highest category and will close pubs, gyms and betting shops. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law today which allows businesses to offer vaccinated patrons a free drink.

“Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick, your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate,” said Pritzker. “I’m pleased to sign this legislation into law to offer our hardest-hit businesses another lifeline as we recover from the pandemic.”

Senate Bill 104 permits bars and restaurants to include cocktails as part of their delivery services. The new law adds single servings of wine to the list of allowed deliveries, and permits the inclusion of products that were sealed by the manufacturer to be delivered as well. In addition, the law extends the sunset on cocktails-to-go until Jan. 3, 2024. It was originally scheduled to sunset this month.

Patrons will need to show proof-of-vaccination and be over the age of 21 to receive their free alcoholic beverage.

The free drink law is effect now through July 20th, 2021.