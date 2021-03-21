Vaccine eligibility expands tomorrow in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — As the state continues to utilize every available dose of vaccine, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new essential workers that will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.

Beginning Monday, March 22, higher education staff, government workers, and media will be eligible for vaccination at the more than 900 locations in the state’s provider network.

Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

All Illinois residents ages 16-and-up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 12th.

Billed as “Restore Illinois,” the five-phase plan is guided by public health metrics designed to provide a framework for reopening businesses, education, and recreational activities in each phase.

“COVID-19 has not gone away, but the light we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy, and it’s imperative that we do so in a way that maintains all the progress we’ve made to date.”

Currently, every region is in Phase 4 of the 5 phase “Restore Illinois” plan.

“As more vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks and months, we will continue to make sure we are reaching people who are at greater risk of exposure to the virus or from suffering severe illness due to COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While we will continue to prioritize individuals who are 65 years and older, as well as health care workers and individuals with underlying medical conditions, we want to maintain our momentum going forward and continue to increase our march towards herd immunity.”