(WTVO) — With its professional atmosphere and networking-centered features, it might be hard to imagine anyone using LinkedIn for romance.

However, a new study reveals women can’t seem to escape unwanted advances, even on a business and employment-focused social media platform.

The study surveyed over 1,000 active female LinkedIn users from the U.S. Approximately 91% reported that they have received “romantic advances or inappropriate messages at least once.”

Almost half of surveyed users say they receive romantic advances or inappropriate messages on at least a weekly basis. About 12% of users reported receiving “unsolicited explicit content.”

“It’s amusing how my inbox is flooded with more messages from guys trying to hit on me than I receive from people seeking to network,” said one user.

Romantic and inappropriate messages have caused female users to use the app less, according to the study. 74% of surveyed users say they have felt the need to disengage or limit their activity on LinkedIn due to messages.

“I’ve had a few too many instances where people took it too far. It’s uncomfortable, so I ended up taking a break from LinkedIn for a while,” said another user.

The study highlights an ongoing problem of female harassment. 81% of women say they have experienced some form of sexual harassment or assault in their life, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.