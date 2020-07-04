Vehicle fire in Lee County connected to South Carolina murder suspects, police say

HARMON, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Saturday morning, crews responded to a vehicle fire near Harmon, Illinois. Investigators say that evidence left at the scene linked the vehicle to a June 28th homicide in South Carolina.

Officials believe that the two murder suspects, Jorden E. Johnson and Latisha D. Evans, were using the vehicle. Investigators say that Johnson and Evans both have ties to Sterling/Rock Falls, Whiteside and Lee County.

They are both still on the loose and armed and dangerous. Law enforcement officials ask people not to approach the two but to contact your local police jurisdiction or area Crime Stoppers (Whiteside Crime Stoppers 815/625-7867; Lee-Ogle Crime Stoppers 888/228-4488).

