Veteran organization providing wellness check-ins for veterans and family members

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A statewide veteran organization is offering to look in on veterans and their families.

Illinois Joining Forces will make wellness checks on service members, veterans, and family members. The organization’s care coordination center will conduct the checks.

It can be a one-time or ongoing wellness check. Workers can help find more resources available through veteran service organizations.

The care coordination center is taking requests until Friday. Call 833-INFO-IJF for help. (833-463-6453)

