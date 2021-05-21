Veterans’ group volunteer credited with saving the life of a Belvidere driver

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are applauding a volunteer from the Oscar Mike Foundation for saving the life of a driver this week.

According to police, officers and firefighters were called to the scene of an unresponsive driver on Pearl Street on May 18th.

Before the EMS crews arrived, the volunteer began CPR until helped arrived.

That action is credited with saving the victim’s life, police said.

The Oscar Mike Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps support injured veterans and works with adaptive sports organizations.