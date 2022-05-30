ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Veterans and dignitaries offered stories and remembrances outside Veterans Memorial Hall in downtown Rockford this Memorial Day.

The administrators say Memorial Day is perhaps the most important American holiday on the calendar.

“Without the sacrifices of those who served, we wouldn’t be able to have our barbeques. We wouldn’t be able to stand here and do these interviews. They kept us free and they had to fight for it. Freedom’s not free. There’s a price to pay and today we honor those that paid that ultimate price,” said museum director Scott Lewandowski.

Inside Veterans Memorial Hall, at 211 N Main Street, displays honor those who died in battle from the Civil War to the present day.