Vets helping vets: Local contractor works on home renovation for Army veteran in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO)- Local contractor Tim Mazurkiewicz, owner of A+ Restoration, started a new project Friday afternoon. His team is working on re-siding Army veteran Joe Keck’s Roscoe home.

“Lot of these people are forgotten about once they come back from doing service for our country,” Mazurkiewicz said.

“I’m extremely grateful, me and my family,” Keck said. “It’s kind of breathtaking- words are hard to describe how grateful I feel.”

The renovation is made possible thanks to the Semper Fi Fund. It’s a non-profit that provides assistance to vets, like Keck, who were wounded in battle.

“This is what keeps our freedoms intact, are people like this that are willingly giving up their time, their freedom, and potentially their life, to protect our freedoms,” said Mazurkiewicz.

Keck specifically sought out A+ Restoration for the job because Mazurkiewicz is a fellow veteran. He served in the Air Force during Operation Desert Storm.

“It’s nice to be able to do something back home for other people that have fought in the war,” Mazurkiewicz said. “For me it’s very important, it’s very satisfying and gratifying as a company to be able to help however we can.”

But Keck says it’s not just other vets who’ve had his back over the last few years. He’s thankful for everyone in the Stateline willing to help those who served.

“Keep in contact with guys I served with, and sometimes they even tell me things that happened, whether it’s somebody buying them food, or just little things like that, you start seeing more and more of,” Keck said. “It’s nice, it’s a nice feeling.”

A+ Restoration is now trying to raise money for the Semper Fi Fund so other vets can benefit from this program. You can donate here.