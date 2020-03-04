Victim of 1999 cold case murder laid to rest in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) —A woman murdered and left near a cornfield in Wisconsin was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Peggy Lynn Johnson, 23, was known as a Jane Doe for two decades in Racine County.

Johnson’s body was found on the edge of the cornfield in Raymond in July 1999. Investigators believe the McHenry woman was burned, beaten and tortured before her death.

Police arrested 64-year-old Linda La Roche took her in after her mother died and forced her to work as a housekeeper, nanny and made her sleep in a crawlspace, according to CBS 58.

According to the criminal complaint, La Roche’s kids told police they saw her abuse Johnson, and her husband said he came home one day and saw Johnson dead on the floor.

La Roche was arrested in Florida and has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Concealment of a Corpse.

Johnson’s body was exhumed in 2013 with the hope of using advancing technology to identify her. She was reinterred in 2015, 16 years to the day that her body was discovered.

Thanks to advances in DNA testing, she was identified earlier this year.

Peggy is now in her final resting place in Belvidere’s Highland Garden of Memories Cemetery, next to her mother and grandparents.

