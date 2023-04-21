It was “all in a day’s work” for deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin on April 18 when they were called upon to help pull a bobcat from a car’s grille.

Sheriff Mike Lukas said deputies Selvey, Stanton, and Ashbeck responded to the call, which came from a driver in Plover.

Confronted with the unusual situation, the deputies called in conservation warden Bryan Lockman, Lukas said. “As you can see on the bodycam footage Warden Lockman was a pro at getting the critter out and in his truck and returned it to the wild,” he said.