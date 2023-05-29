CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVO) — Newly released surveillance video shows a dramatic shootout between a bus driver and a passenger in North Carolina, which took place while the bus was in motion.

According to ABC News, the shooting happened on May 18th when a passenger, Omarri Shariff Tobias, 22, asked to be let off between stops near the Steele Creek Premium Outlet Mall.

The driver refused to perform an unscheduled stop and a verbal confrontation ensued, during which Tobias could be heard saying, “I dare you. I dare you to touch me. I’m going to pop your a–.”

In the footage, released by the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), Tobias can be seen pulling out a firearm and moving back toward the driver, David Fullard, who sees the weapon, pulls his own, and opens fire.

Two additional passengers on the bus had moved to the back for safety during the exchange of gunfire between the two men.

When the bus stopped, Tobias left through a rear door. Fullard exited through the bus’ front door and shot at Tobias again.

Both men were injured and were hospitalized, but both are expected to survive, police said.

Both bystanders were unharmed.

Tobias was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Communicating Threats, and Carrying a Concealed Firearm. He was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police have not announced charges against Fullard, although ABC News reports employees of the transit system are not permitted to carry weapons.

The transit system also found that Fullard did not follow safety protocols, which included de-escalation techniques.