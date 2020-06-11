VIDEO: Chicago police officers ‘lounging’ in congressman’s burglarized office as nearby businesses looted

CHICAGO (WGN) — Eight Chicago police officers were captured on video relaxing, making popcorn, and in one case napping, in longtime Congressman Bobby Rush’s burglarized office while nearby businesses were looted.

The video was taken from the early hours of Monday, June 1. It been burglarized earlier in the day.

“These individuals were lounging in a congressman’s office…while small businesses on the South Side were looted and burned…while their colleagues were getting bottles thrown at their heads,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a joint news conference with Rush Thursday.

Mayor Lightfoot said what she saw on the video “shocked” and “enraged” her. Rep. Rush said video shows at least 3 supervisors were part of the group of at least 8 cops seen on video. When police are deployed and given a mission and they fail to act, that too is injustice.” — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) June 11, 2020

Lightfoot and Rush shared the following photos from the video at the news conference. You can watch the news conference, which is ongoing, in the player below.