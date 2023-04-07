DEBARRY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested a “naked, bloody and slippery burglary suspect who broke into two occupied homes, covered himself in grease and oil and hopped into a swimming pool” early Friday morning, April 7.

Volusia sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary-in-progress in DeBary around 2 am on Friday and discovered a 34-year-old man that had attempted to break into two occupied homes on Highbanks Road, the sheriff’s office said. Body camera footage posted to Facebook shows the scene that unfolded.

The man “appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances,” and was covered in wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil, and blood, according to police. “It took four deputies to get him into custody, plus three more medical professionals to secure him on a stretcher for evaluation and treatment of injuries he caused himself,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was eventually secured after jumping on a trampoline, where it took “multiple deputies” to detain him.

At one point in the footage, an officer asks, “What’s all over you?” and later says, “It smells like toothpaste.”

The individual was charged with several counts including occupied burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest with violence. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said he was transported for further medical evaluation and treatment before he’s taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.