Police in Fort Myers, Florida, returned a dog to her owner on Thursday, January 26, and charged the owner’s former nanny with her theft, a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Footage posted to Facebook by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows the dog, named Lady, being handed back to her owner on Thursday morning.

According to details in the post, officers received reports of a missing dog on Wednesday. The dog’s owners told deputies that they suspected their nanny had stolen her.

“Deputies learned the suspect, Eileen Schultz, was a longtime nanny for the family and had been fired earlier in the day,” the post read.

The sheriff’s office said that when detectives located Schultz at a Fort Myers hotel, she denied taking the dog, before changing her story when hotel workers said they saw Schultz with the dog.

“Schultz then told detectives she took Lady to the hotel, but changed her mind and wanted to return her to the family,” the post continued. Instead of returning the dog to her home, however, Schultz dropped her off near the family’s house, which prompted an overnight search for the dog.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said, detectives located Lady at a home in the Danforth Lakes community, where a resident took care of her for the night.

“Schultz was arrested for grand theft,” police added.