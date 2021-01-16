Video gambling machines back on in Illinois as Region 1 begins Tier 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The drop in COVID-19 rates and change in mitigations means that video gambling machines have restricted hours of gameplay. They are allowed to operate from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Masks must be worn at all times inside video gaming areas and crowds around the machines are prohibited. One person is limited to a machine.

Indoor dining at restaurants or bars is still not allowed until the region has a 6.5% positivity rate. As of Saturday, Region 1 was at 7.4%.

Region 1 has been on track to roll back to Tier 2 mitigations after having met criteria set by the Illinois Department of Public Health, including: a lower than 12% test positivity rate for 3 consecutive days; a greater than 20% available ICU and hospital bed availability; and declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.

