BUFFALO, N.Y. (WTVO) — A security guard is being hailed for his quick action, subduing a gunman armed with an AR-15 rifle at a methadone clinic in Buffalo, New York, last week.

According to WWNY, security guard Reynaldo Beckford was inside the lobby of the substance abuse treatment center on Thursday, November 10th, when the armed man entered.

The encounter was caught on surveillance video, released by the Buffalo Police Department, showing Beckford tackling the gunman, who is later subdued by another guard and civilians.

“I would be lying if I said to you I wasn’t scared for my life,” Beckford said. “And the first thing that flashed through my mind was my baby, who just turned three years old.”

The suspect, 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin, was arrested.

Police later thanked the security guards and two civilians “for heroic actions that helped

prevent any injuries.”

“Nobody lost their life, nobody got hurt, and to God be the glory,” Beckford said.