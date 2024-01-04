KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — An Illinois man led police across the state border last week, at one point driving on the car’s bare rims.

According to Kenosha Police, the pursuit started in Wisconsin, near 52nd Street and Green Bay Road, on Friday, December 29th.

Police said the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and sped away from a traffic stop.

Authorities also said the same car had been involved in two prior pursuits with Pleasant Prairie Police, but had escaped.

Kenosha Police used spike strips to deflate the vehicle’s tires, but the car continued to flee west on HWY 50 at speeds of up to 100 mph.

The chase continued onto Interstate 94 into Lake County, Illinois where the ruptured tire completely fell off the rim and the car slowed enough that police were able to “use their vehicle to compel the suspect to stop and give up” in Gurnee.

Photo: Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Catalan, a 31-year-old man from Waukegan, was arrested and charged with obstructing justice, criminal damage to property, aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing to elude, recklessly endangering safety, and driving with a suspended drivers license.

Catalan was also charged with being a fugitive from justice.