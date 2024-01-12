NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Naperville have released video showing a dramatic rescue of a family from a sinking car after the vehicle crashed into a frigid pond last week.

According to the Naperville Police Department, on January 2nd, a man, woman and 2-year-old child were in the car as it went into the pond after the driver reportedly mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

The doors would not unlock due to the water pressure, police told WLS.

Three officers raced toward the vehicle and waded through the cold water to rescue the trio, smashing the vehicle’s windows to get them out.

WLS reported that the officers will be receiving commendations for their quick action.