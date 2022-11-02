Jorge “Jojo” Morales, a child missing for two months, was reunited with his mother in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, November 1, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The six-year-old boy was last seen on Saturday, August 27, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

The boy was abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to local reports.

On Sunday, October 30, the Miami-Dade Police Department reported that Morales was recovered in Canada.

Video posted by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Tuesday shows the emotional scene at the Miami International Airport as the boy is reunited with his mom and loved ones.

Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department via Storyful