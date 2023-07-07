ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — A would-be robber gave up after employees and customers at a nail salon ignored him.

According to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, on July 3rd, a robbery suspect entered Nail1st, at 2625 Piedmont Road and demanded the patrons get on the ground and give him their money.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the robber enter the store brandishing a gun, and shouting at the customers. One woman slowly gets up and leaves while the other customers ignore the would-be robber’s commands.

About 30 seconds later, the robber leaves empty-handed.

Police said he fled in a silver-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.