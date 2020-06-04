Video of boy saying goodbye to Illinois State Trooper dad goes viral

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — A video shared by the Illinois State Police, showing a boy waving goodbye to his trooper dad, has gone viral.

“Just one more kiss!” the toddler begs, before his dad leaves to start his shift.

Illinois State Police are assisting local municipalities across the state amid often violent protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Gov. JB Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for 17 counties across the state, including Lake, Peoria, Rock Island, Williamson, Stephenson, Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Macon, Sangamon and Will.

The Governor activated a total of 625 soldiers from the Illinois National Guard to assist the Illinois State Police and local authorities combat looting and violence in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Of those National Guard soldiers, 375 were assigned to the City of Chicago.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

