FAIRFAX, Va. (WTVO) — A police officer in Virginia was nearly struck and killed while conducting a traffic stop by an out-of-control sports car driven by a 17-year-old on May 1st.

Fairfax County Police Department released dashcam footage of the incident, showing a northbound traveling BMW M3 hurtle across the road and hit a parked BMW 750 Series and the officer’s vehicle.

Police said a 17-year-old was driving the BMW M3 at a “high rate of speed and lost control”, causing it to spin across the median, striking the other vehicles.

The M3 is a high-performance sports car that can reach speeds of 179 mph.

The driver of the BMW 750 Series was taken to hospital and later released, while the officer sustained minor injuries, police said.

The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was charged with reckless driving.