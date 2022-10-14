A plane’s engine caught fire after colliding with a bird shortly after take off from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Friday, October 14, according to local media.

United Airlines flight 1930, bound for Miami, departed O’Hare at 10:47 am but, after the bird strike, returned to the airport at 11:29 am, according to flight-tracking information. Fire officials said the passengers were deplaned and put onto another aircraft which brought them to Miami, NBC Chicago reported.

In this footage from Elmhurst, the plane’s engine can be heard making sputtering sounds as it flies overhead.

Credit: @JustinRuehs via Storyful