VIDEO: Police pull 12-year-old girl to safety from burning apartment in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (CNN) — Dramatic police bodycam shows officers pulling a 12-year-old girl out of a burning apartment in Sterling,

Body camera from a Rock Falls police officer shows officers working together to save people inside a burning Sterling apartment.

A 12-year-old girl is shown trapped and terrified, but the officers talk her through every step of the way, breaking in the window and pulling her to safety.

But three people didn’t survive.

“We do what we can. And it might not, the outcome isn’t as what you would hope for,” police said.

Police got there first before the fire engines arrived, so the officers used the only thing they had – their squad car.

“They got to do what they can quickly. They don’t have time to sit around and think and wait for ladders to show up you know?”

They pulled the car right next to the building and crawled on top, the only way to get to the window.

Sterling Police Chief Tim Morgan said, “Makes me as the chief, you know, extremely proud and happy that my officers can react and do react that way.”

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

