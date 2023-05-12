SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have released dashcam video of a roadside shootout that left the suspect, Brandon Griffin, dead and an officer hospitalized.

Deputies had stopped to help Griffin, 23, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who was pulled over at the side of Interstate 64 around 3 a.m. on May 9th.

According to police, Griffin and his female passenger both provided false identification to officers. When the deputies determined Griffin had a nationwide arrest warrant for felony weapons charges, they attempted to handcuff him, the video shows.

During a struggle, Griffin can be heard shouting “You’ll have to shoot me,” after which deputies used a Taser in an attempt to subdue him, but Griffin was able to reach back inside the car and retrieve a gun.

One officer is shown to be injured in the shooting. Griffin was found dead inside the car.

The shooting happened near Mt. Vernon, the Jefferson County seat, about 80 miles southeast of St. Louis, closing the interstate’s eastbound lanes for more than three hours.

Authorities said the trooper, a 16-year-veteran, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.