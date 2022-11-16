The Rockford Public School District 205 Administration Building is at 501 Seventh St., Rockford PHOTO: WTVO FILE

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A school board member is under fire for his involvement in a confrontation with a photographer outside the Rockford Public School headquarters Tuesday night.

In a video posted to TikTok and shot by local documentarian Nicholas Stange, school board member Michael Connor appears to exit the building, approach Stange, and hit his camera, telling the photographer he’s “intimidating.”

The clip then shows Connor, who represents Subdistrict F on the board, walk up to a woman bystander and ask, “Who are you? You have no business….”

What provoked Connor to approach Stange and the unidentified woman outside the building isn’t known. A message to Connor seeking comment has not yet been returned.

Eyewitness News also reached out to District 205. A representative said officials are aware of the situation.

We will have more on this story as it develops.