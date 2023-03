STUTTGART, Germany — U.S.-European Command have released declassified footage of a Russian Su-27 aircraft conducting an intercept of a U.S. MQ-9 drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

According to declassified information, the Russian Su-27 approaches to the rear of the US Air Force MQ-9, begins releasing fuel as it passes over the drone, disrupting video transmission.

The propeller of the MQ-9 drone can be seen in the video and remains undamaged.