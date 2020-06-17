Video shows brutal attack of man by group outside Texas convenience store

KLEIN, Texas (CNN) — Authorities in Texas are looking for a group of suspects after they were caught on surveillance video beating a man outside a convenience store.

The assault took place Sunday in Klein and apparently began with a dispute inside the store.

In surveillance video, a 24 year old man is hit and kicked as he left a corner store in Klein. He was there on Sunday, he says, only to get snacks and cigarettes, he said.

“I definitely want them caught,” he said.

He and his girlfriend asked that they not be identified, out of fear for their safety. Social media has not been kind.

“I’ve gotten death threats,” she said.

The encounter started inside the store. On the surveillance video, the man can be seen at the checkout counter, crowded by other customers.

“I looked over and I said there’s a line for a reason,” he said.

Words were exchanged – he said the group mocked his hair and clothes.

He paid and left.

In the parking lot, they approached and beat him. He says he just took the beating, which included 6 kicks to the head from 5 people in all.

“The 5th one, at the end, came out of the store (after purchasing his goods) and came up to me and kicked me in the face and said ‘black lives matter, b**ch.’”

The victim says they didn’t even leave quickly.

“It seemed like they were proud of it,” he said.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office is asking the public to call crime-stoppers with tips about who the attackers are so they can be held accountable.

“I really hope they’re caught before someone else gets hurt and I hope that the people take this and they don’t say Its white against black — I don’t want this to be the statement,” said the woman. “I want it to be, ‘here’s a man who was checking out and stood up for himself and he was targeted for that.’”

